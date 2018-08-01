Serj Tankian producing a film about Armenia's "velvet revolution"
August 1, 2018 - 18:10 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has revealed that he is producing a documentary about the "velvet revolution" that took place in Armenia in April-May.
The musician said in a conversation with Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd that his biggest project now is Armenia after the revolution, Forbes says.
"I don’t sing often, until I have to, either to record or to tour. And I’m doing so many different things in my life that the music has just become one of those things,"Tankian said.
"My biggest project now is Armenia after the revolution. There was a revolution in Armenia, a peaceful revolution, that completely turned the system into a proper egalitarian, democratic, non-corrupt government. And it’s like the rebirth of a nation. So I’ve been going back and doing a lot of projects there. That’s been really amazing.
The SOAD singer said he is making two films in Armenia, one about the revolution, which "is gonna be incredible."
It’s gonna be called "I Am Not Alone" because the revolution happened in 40 days, this really amazing story I want to get out. I’m producing. I have a friend who shot a lot of footage and we’re also taking from the livestream. The revolution was live streamed, amazing. So we’re making this really cool doc from that," he said.
"And I’m making a music film that I’ve been putting together from way long, since 2011. And I’ve got this coffee line we’re about to launch. So I’m doing modern Armenian coffee with the actual Calderon."
Tankian and a group of Diaspora Armenians expressed support for the revolution, and the System frontman even arrived in Yerevan just days after then opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan was elected the country's new Prime Minister.
Top stories
Appearing on Lorraine, the actress and singer said, "I'd like to direct a film. I love actors and I think I have perspective and I do write."
“After I did ‘Fernando’ [in the film], I thought it would really be fun to do an album of ABBA songs,” the legendary singer-actress said.
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has penned an emotional tribute to wife Serena Williams following her Wimbledon loss.
Kardashian made $67 million to claim the 30th spot in the ranking, while her sister Kylie Jenner pulled in $166.5 million to claim the No. 3 spot
Partner news
Most popular in the section
Latest news
Agrian agriculture software company expanding operations in Armenia “Ag was and remains to this day the last great fragmented supply chain,” Majarian says, just having returned from a trip to Armenia.
Syrian army takes over last Islamic State bastions near Golan Heights The ground gains were achieved by support of heavy artillery and tank shelling, as well as precise airstrikes.
Armenia schoolchildren win 2 medals at European Olympiad in Informatics Schoolkids from Armenia won a gold and a bronze medals at the European Olympiad in Informatics hosted by Innopolis University in Russia.
Iran urges U.S. to respect international commitments Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message referred to U.S. unilateral withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal.