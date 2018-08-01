// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Serj Tankian producing a film about Armenia's "velvet revolution"

Serj Tankian producing a film about Armenia's
August 1, 2018 - 18:10 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has revealed that he is producing a documentary about the "velvet revolution" that took place in Armenia in April-May.

The musician said in a conversation with Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd that his biggest project now is Armenia after the revolution, Forbes says.

"I don’t sing often, until I have to, either to record or to tour. And I’m doing so many different things in my life that the music has just become one of those things,"Tankian said.

"My biggest project now is Armenia after the revolution. There was a revolution in Armenia, a peaceful revolution, that completely turned the system into a proper egalitarian, democratic, non-corrupt government. And it’s like the rebirth of a nation. So I’ve been going back and doing a lot of projects there. That’s been really amazing.

The SOAD singer said he is making two films in Armenia, one about the revolution, which "is gonna be incredible."

It’s gonna be called "I Am Not Alone" because the revolution happened in 40 days, this really amazing story I want to get out. I’m producing. I have a friend who shot a lot of footage and we’re also taking from the livestream. The revolution was live streamed, amazing. So we’re making this really cool doc from that," he said.

"And I’m making a music film that I’ve been putting together from way long, since 2011. And I’ve got this coffee line we’re about to launch. So I’m doing modern Armenian coffee with the actual Calderon."

Tankian and a group of Diaspora Armenians expressed support for the revolution, and the System frontman even arrived in Yerevan just days after then opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan was elected the country's new Prime Minister.

Related links:
Forbes. Incubus' Brandon Boyd And System Of A Down's Serj Tankian Open Up On Fame, Music, Touring And More
 Top stories
"I would do a good job" - Cher says would love to direct a movie
Appearing on Lorraine, the actress and singer said, "I'd like to direct a film. I love actors and I think I have perspective and I do write."
Cher will release a new album of ABBA coversCher will release a new album of ABBA covers
“After I did ‘Fernando’ [in the film], I thought it would really be fun to do an album of ABBA songs,” the legendary singer-actress said.
Alexis Ohanian pens tribute to Serena Williams after WimbledonAlexis Ohanian pens tribute to Serena Williams after Wimbledon
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian has penned an emotional tribute to wife Serena Williams following her Wimbledon loss.
Forbes: Kim Kardashian among world's highest-paid entertainersForbes: Kim Kardashian among world's highest-paid entertainers
Kardashian made $67 million to claim the 30th spot in the ranking, while her sister Kylie Jenner pulled in $166.5 million to claim the No. 3 spot
Partner news
 Articles
Terry George

The Oscar-winning helmer who hopes to return to Armenia many, many times

 Most popular in the section
Chris Cornell gets Satellite Award nom for Armenian Genocide film song
The history of Armenia’s modernist masterpiece: The Calvert Journal
Touching theatrical version of Chris Cornell's 'The Promise' vid unveiled
GoFundMe page seeks to bring back beloved 'Game of Thrones' character
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Agrian agriculture software company expanding operations in Armenia “Ag was and remains to this day the last great fragmented supply chain,” Majarian says, just having returned from a trip to Armenia.
Syrian army takes over last Islamic State bastions near Golan Heights The ground gains were achieved by support of heavy artillery and tank shelling, as well as precise airstrikes.
Armenia schoolchildren win 2 medals at European Olympiad in Informatics Schoolkids from Armenia won a gold and a bronze medals at the European Olympiad in Informatics hosted by Innopolis University in Russia.
Iran urges U.S. to respect international commitments Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message referred to U.S. unilateral withdrawal from Iran nuclear deal.