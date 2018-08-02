OSCE conducts monitoring on Karabakh-Azerbaijan contact line
August 2, 2018 - 15:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The OSCE Mission on Wednesday, May 16 conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the line of contact between the armed forces of Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) and Azerbaijan, in the northwestern direction of the Hadrut region.
From the Nagorno Karabakh Defense Army positions, the monitoring was conducted by Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk and his Field Assistant Ghenadie Petrica (Moldova).
The monitoring passed in accordance with the agreed schedule.
From the Artsakh side, the monitoring mission was accompanied by representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Defense.
