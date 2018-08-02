Henrikh Mkhitaryan confirmed to feature in Chelsea fixture

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal boss Unai Emery has selected a daring three-man midfield to face Chelsea in the International Champions Cup in Dublin, Football.London reports.

Mohamed Elneny will play alongside Aaron Ramsey and Matteo Guendouzi as Mesut Ozil returns to the team. He is set to play further forward with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completing the front three.

At the back, Petr Cech remains in goal with Sead Kolasinac on the left, Hector Bellerin at right-back and Shkodran Mustafti and Sokratis Papasthathopoulos at centre-back.

The veteran goalkeeper is set to lead the team as captain in their exhibition match clash with Chelsea in the capital of the Republic of Ireland.

Maurizio Sarri is another new appointment in the dugout in London alongside Emery and he too will be plotting to take his team back into the Champions League in the season ahead.

Arsenal's clash with Chelsea will offer an early chance to see these two coaches and their ideas come up and against each other with the transfer window set to close in a week's time, with the first weekend of Premier League action to follow.

On the bench, the Gunners have a number of other first team players available in Bernd Leno, Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Rob Holding, Alex Iwobi and Calum Chambers.

Konstantinos Mavropanos, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith-Rowe are also in the match day squad.