Henrikh Mkhitaryan confirmed to feature in Chelsea fixture
August 2, 2018 - 17:11 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal boss Unai Emery has selected a daring three-man midfield to face Chelsea in the International Champions Cup in Dublin, Football.London reports.
Mohamed Elneny will play alongside Aaron Ramsey and Matteo Guendouzi as Mesut Ozil returns to the team. He is set to play further forward with Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang completing the front three.
At the back, Petr Cech remains in goal with Sead Kolasinac on the left, Hector Bellerin at right-back and Shkodran Mustafti and Sokratis Papasthathopoulos at centre-back.
The veteran goalkeeper is set to lead the team as captain in their exhibition match clash with Chelsea in the capital of the Republic of Ireland.
Maurizio Sarri is another new appointment in the dugout in London alongside Emery and he too will be plotting to take his team back into the Champions League in the season ahead.
Arsenal's clash with Chelsea will offer an early chance to see these two coaches and their ideas come up and against each other with the transfer window set to close in a week's time, with the first weekend of Premier League action to follow.
On the bench, the Gunners have a number of other first team players available in Bernd Leno, Alexandre Lacazette, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Rob Holding, Alex Iwobi and Calum Chambers.
Konstantinos Mavropanos, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Emile Smith-Rowe are also in the match day squad.
Vanetsyan said Hayrapetyan’s term will end in September, with new elections slated for the period of September 10-15.
Sokratis says Mkhitaryan can be one of the best players in the Premier League if he rediscovers the form of his final season in Dortmund.
“Training has been very good so far,” said the 22 year-old Hamazaryan, originally from Gyumri, Armenia and now training out of LA.
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has made it to the Forbes' fourth annual list of America’s Richest Self-Made Women.
CATEGORY PARTNER
