Deputy Russian Defense Minister in Armenia for high-level meetings

PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Minister of Defence of Russia, Colonel General Alexander Fomin met with Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan after he arrived in the country on Thursday, August 2.

At a meeting with Tonoyan, the two attached great importance to the deepening of political and military alliance between the two countries.

Current challenges and priorities of military-political cooperation were high on the agenda, with the defense officials also weighing in on issues concerning the activity of the 102nd Russian military base in Armenia.

Tonoyan briefed the Russian Deputy minister about the current situation on the border with Azerbaijan and the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan.

As part of his visit to Yerevan, Fomin has also met Mnatsakanyan to discuss a range of issues.