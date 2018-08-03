Deputy Russian Defense Minister in Armenia for high-level meetings
August 3, 2018 - 11:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Minister of Defence of Russia, Colonel General Alexander Fomin met with Armenia’s Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan and Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan after he arrived in the country on Thursday, August 2.
At a meeting with Tonoyan, the two attached great importance to the deepening of political and military alliance between the two countries.
Current challenges and priorities of military-political cooperation were high on the agenda, with the defense officials also weighing in on issues concerning the activity of the 102nd Russian military base in Armenia.
Tonoyan briefed the Russian Deputy minister about the current situation on the border with Azerbaijan and the contact line between Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) and Azerbaijan.
As part of his visit to Yerevan, Fomin has also met Mnatsakanyan to discuss a range of issues.
Top stories
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his working visit to Belgium on July 11-13.
Following the 'velvet revolution', it’s more important than ever for the United States to get behind Nikol Pashinyan, Alex T. Johnson says.
Bulgaria, which currently chairs the European Council, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Partner news
Latest news
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could stop memory loss before it starts A new paper published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia details new understanding of how the disease develops.
Armenia boosting cancer prevention programs with $1 million grant The implementation of screening programs will allow to identify the disease at an early stage and prevent the spread of cancer.
Dembele dines with Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan, sparks exit rumors The reports come a couple of months after the Polish striker's agent revealed he was interested in pursuing a new challenge.
China could assist Syrian army in Idlib: report “There has been solid cooperation between our two armies in combating terrorism, including terrorists coming from China,” an ambassador said.