Armenia boosting cancer prevention programs with $1 million grant

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Eurasian Development Bank has provided Armenia with a grant worth $1 million for the prevention and control of cancer among women in several provinces of Armenia, ARKA reported on Thursday, August 2.

The document on corresponding agreement was signed in April 2018 by the Chairman of the EDB Board Andrei Belyaninov and then Minister of Finance of Armenia Vardan Aramyan.

Under the program, a mobile mammography unit will be purchased which will allow to conduct research throughout Armenia and implement medical education programs, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said.

According to Torosyan, breast cancer the most common type of cancer in Armenia.

The implementation of screening programs will allow to identify the disease at an early stage and prevent the spread of cancer.

According to the Armenian-American health center, breast cancer cases among women in Armenia in 2017 decreased compared with 2016. In 2017, every 26th woman was diagnosed with breast cancer against the 16 and 20 in 2015 and 2016, respectively.