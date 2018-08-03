Armenia boosting cancer prevention programs with $1 million grant
August 3, 2018 - 12:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Eurasian Development Bank has provided Armenia with a grant worth $1 million for the prevention and control of cancer among women in several provinces of Armenia, ARKA reported on Thursday, August 2.
The document on corresponding agreement was signed in April 2018 by the Chairman of the EDB Board Andrei Belyaninov and then Minister of Finance of Armenia Vardan Aramyan.
Under the program, a mobile mammography unit will be purchased which will allow to conduct research throughout Armenia and implement medical education programs, Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said.
According to Torosyan, breast cancer the most common type of cancer in Armenia.
The implementation of screening programs will allow to identify the disease at an early stage and prevent the spread of cancer.
According to the Armenian-American health center, breast cancer cases among women in Armenia in 2017 decreased compared with 2016. In 2017, every 26th woman was diagnosed with breast cancer against the 16 and 20 in 2015 and 2016, respectively.
Top stories
Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province has inaugurated the country’s very first container-hotel with fresh architectural solutions.
Chess classes, according to him, teach kids to focus, compete and develop their cognitive skills so they grow up to become grandmasters
114 branded rooms have already opened in Armenia, while the remaining 547 will open in the course of the year.
“These rugs were mainly used for personal reasons, such as dowry pieces, gifts, commemorative pieces,” explains Hratch Kozibeyokian.
Partner news
Latest news
Alzheimer’s breakthrough could stop memory loss before it starts A new paper published in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia details new understanding of how the disease develops.
Dembele dines with Aubameyang, Mkhitaryan, sparks exit rumors The reports come a couple of months after the Polish striker's agent revealed he was interested in pursuing a new challenge.
China could assist Syrian army in Idlib: report “There has been solid cooperation between our two armies in combating terrorism, including terrorists coming from China,” an ambassador said.
ANCA endorses Margaret Kelliher in Minnesota Democratic Primary The District, which is currently represented by Rep. Keith Ellison, includes the city of Minneapolis and its surrounding suburbs.