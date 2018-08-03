Russia refutes $100 mln military loan deal with Armenia canceled
August 3, 2018 - 16:43 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Defense Minister of Russia, Colonel-General Aleksandr Fomin has commented on a report published by Kommersant, according to which Russia could cancel the delivery of arms under a $100 million loan agreement signed with Armenia in 2017.
“This is inaccurate information. I do not confirm it. Everything works", Fomin was quoted as saying by RFE/RL Armenian Service.
According to Kommersant’s sources, Moscow was especially irritated by the arrest of the Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Yuri Khachaturov.
Khachaturov, alongside former president Robert Kocharyan, has been charged with overthrowing the constitutional order of Armenia on March 1, 2008 after clashes between civilians and the police that followed presidential elections. Eight civilians and two police officers were killed immediately after the election of a new President 10 years ago. While Khachaturov was released on bail, Kocharyan is still in custody.
The Russian paper alleged that the Kremlin considered the developments in Armenia to be a serious blow to the image of the military bloc and doesn’t rule out that the CSTO could be headed by a representative of another country. Moreover, the report said, arms deliveries under the $100 million deal turned out to be in doubt.
Top stories
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his working visit to Belgium on July 11-13.
Following the 'velvet revolution', it’s more important than ever for the United States to get behind Nikol Pashinyan, Alex T. Johnson says.
Bulgaria, which currently chairs the European Council, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.
RPA spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov said former prime minister Serzh Sargsyan remains “our president and leader.”
Partner news
Latest news
U.S. Special Counsel wants to interview Aliyev's former son-in-law Agalarov confirmed that he helped to organize the meeting but has denied that any information incriminating anyone was discussed.
An Armenian family’s 17th century musical secret still rings true: NYT The New York Times has published an article about Zildjian, a cymbal manufacturer founded in Constantinople by Armenian Avedis Zildjian.
ICRC representatives visit Armenian civilian detained in Azerbaijan The representatives of the ICRC’s Baku office have also visited other Armenian citizens, who are imprisoned in Azerbaijan.
Syrian army strikes militant defenses near Turkish border The Syrian army launched another round of strikes on the militant defenses in the northern countryside of Latakia this week.