Armed militants launch attack in Aleppo after relative calm
August 3, 2018 - 13:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - For the third time in the last 72 hours, armed militants have mounted an attack on the provincial capital of the Aleppo Governorate, Al-Masdar News says.
According to a military communique from Aleppo, the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham heavily shelled the Al-Hamdaniyah District and 1070 Housing Project on Friday, August 3 morning, resulting in several powerful explosions that could be heard throughout the provincial capital.
The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has yet to respond to the attack in southwest Aleppo.
The militants have recently intensified their attacks on this part of southwest Aleppo, following a relatively quiet month in July.
This part of the Governorate is part of the deescalation zone agreement, which was established between all the parties in this part of the province.
