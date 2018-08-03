ICRC representatives visit Armenian civilian detained in Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have met the 34-year-old Armenian citizen who has been held captive in Azerbaijan for several weeks now, spokeswoman for ICRC’s Armenian office Gohar Ter-Hakobyan revealed on Friday, August 3, according to the Public Radio of Armenia.

A resident of the border village of Berdavan, Karen Ghazaryan found himself on the other side of the border in unknown circumstances.

Ter-Hakobyan failed to elaborate and only confirmed that the visit did take place.

According to her, the representatives of the ICRC’s Baku office have also visited other Armenian citizens, who are imprisoned in Azerbaijan.

The Armenian Defense Ministry said earlier that Ghazaryan (b. 1984) doesn’t serve in the army and has never been drafted. The police revealed, in turn, that the man has health issues and has been registered in a medical facility since 2013. The Azerbaijani side, however, tried to present Ghazaryan is a saboteur.