VivaCell-MTS to provide contacts of Armenian diplomatic missions abroad

PanARMENIAN.Net - Information on the Armenian diplomatic missions and consulates is already available to VivaCell-MTS subscribers abroad.

Upon registering in a country’s mobile network, subscribers get a free SMS notification containing the web page address of the local Armenia diplomatic mission or consulate and the hotline number of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia.

VivaCell-MTS is the first telecommunications operator in Armenia to provide such a service. The service has been deployed on the initiative of the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the aim of informing RA citizens abroad about the location and contact details of the RA diplomatic missions, that is especially important for quickly entering into contact in case of emergency situations.

VivaCell-MTS provides roaming services in over 200 countries of the world in the networks of 564 roaming partners.