VivaCell-MTS to provide contacts of Armenian diplomatic missions abroad
August 6, 2018 - 16:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Information on the Armenian diplomatic missions and consulates is already available to VivaCell-MTS subscribers abroad.
Upon registering in a country’s mobile network, subscribers get a free SMS notification containing the web page address of the local Armenia diplomatic mission or consulate and the hotline number of the Foreign Ministry of Armenia.
VivaCell-MTS is the first telecommunications operator in Armenia to provide such a service. The service has been deployed on the initiative of the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the aim of informing RA citizens abroad about the location and contact details of the RA diplomatic missions, that is especially important for quickly entering into contact in case of emergency situations.
VivaCell-MTS provides roaming services in over 200 countries of the world in the networks of 564 roaming partners.
Top stories
Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province has inaugurated the country’s very first container-hotel with fresh architectural solutions.
Chess classes, according to him, teach kids to focus, compete and develop their cognitive skills so they grow up to become grandmasters
114 branded rooms have already opened in Armenia, while the remaining 547 will open in the course of the year.
“These rugs were mainly used for personal reasons, such as dowry pieces, gifts, commemorative pieces,” explains Hratch Kozibeyokian.
Partner news
Latest news
Researchers uncover remnants of early solar system The research started to unfold at UNM when graduate student and lead author Poorna Srinivasan, asked Agee for ideas on her Ph.D. thesis.
Syrian army kicks off east Sweida offensive against Islamic State A military source said that the Syrian Arab Army has already scored a major advance in eastern Al-Sweida.
Armenia named 39th among best European countries for business Armenia has been included in the report titled Best European Countries for Business 2018 compiled by the European Chamber.
Aras Özbiliz reportedly joining Willem II of the Netherlands Midfielder of the Armenian national football team Aras Özbiliz is allegedly joining Willem II on loan from Turkish Besiktas.