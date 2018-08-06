Aras Özbiliz reportedly joining Willem II of the Netherlands
August 6, 2018 - 16:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder of the Armenian national football team Aras Özbiliz is allegedly joining Willem II on loan from Besiktas, Dutch media reports suggest.
The clubs are attempting to settle the paperwork for the transfer to enable the 28-year-old to start working with the team in Tilburg, Netherlands.
Aras signed a 4.5 year contract with Besiktas, a Turkish club, in January 2016 and went to Spain’s Rayo Vallecano on loan shortly afterwards. He returned to Turkey half a year later.
In February 2018, the Armenian attacking midfielder signed a contract with Moldova’s Sheriff, the club’s official website revealed then.
Top stories
The Metropolitan Museum of Art has published a preview of "Armenia!", opening in New York on Sept. 22 and running through Jan. 13, 2019.
Vanetsyan said Hayrapetyan’s term will end in September, with new elections slated for the period of September 10-15.
Sokratis says Mkhitaryan can be one of the best players in the Premier League if he rediscovers the form of his final season in Dortmund.
“Training has been very good so far,” said the 22 year-old Hamazaryan, originally from Gyumri, Armenia and now training out of LA.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
Researchers uncover remnants of early solar system The research started to unfold at UNM when graduate student and lead author Poorna Srinivasan, asked Agee for ideas on her Ph.D. thesis.
Syrian army kicks off east Sweida offensive against Islamic State A military source said that the Syrian Arab Army has already scored a major advance in eastern Al-Sweida.
Armenia named 39th among best European countries for business Armenia has been included in the report titled Best European Countries for Business 2018 compiled by the European Chamber.
Passenger traffic in Armenia airports grows by 11% 1.52 million people used the services of Zvartnots airport in the capital city, Yerevan, and Shirak airport in the northern city of Gyumri.