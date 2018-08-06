Aras Özbiliz reportedly joining Willem II of the Netherlands

PanARMENIAN.Net - Midfielder of the Armenian national football team Aras Özbiliz is allegedly joining Willem II on loan from Besiktas, Dutch media reports suggest.

The clubs are attempting to settle the paperwork for the transfer to enable the 28-year-old to start working with the team in Tilburg, Netherlands.

Aras signed a 4.5 year contract with Besiktas, a Turkish club, in January 2016 and went to Spain’s Rayo Vallecano on loan shortly afterwards. He returned to Turkey half a year later.

In February 2018, the Armenian attacking midfielder signed a contract with Moldova’s Sheriff, the club’s official website revealed then.