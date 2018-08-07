Russian ship reportedly transports more tanks to Syrian army

PanARMENIAN.Net - A Russian naval vessel is currently en route to the Port of Tartous in order to deliver another large quantity of military supplies, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to Yoruk Isik of the Bosphorus Observer, the Russian Ropucha class LSTM Azov 151 landing ship has crossed the Bosphorus Strait and entered Mediterranean waters.

Isik reports that this is the sixth time this year that Ropucha class LSTM Azov 151 has traveled to Syria from Russia.

The Turkish reporter added that the Russian naval vessel is likely carrying tanks, ACPs, and some other armored vehicles, as it is designed for beach landings and can carry at least 450 tons of cargo.