General Electric to spend €19 mln on Yerevan TPP modernization

PanARMENIAN.Net - General Electric will spend €18.8 million on a project designed to upgrade the Yerevan Thermal Power Plant, the Ministry of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia said on Monday, August 6.

According to the ministry, the modernization activities are aimed at increasing the efficiency and reliability of the plant.

The modernization includes renovation of the gas turbine and he MXL-2 air compressor, and is expected to increase the plant's capacity by 7 MW to 227 MW from the current 220 MW, and the specific fuel consumption will decrease from 258.1 g / kWh to 252.8 g / kWh, the efficiency of the power unit will increase by 1%, and the useful generation of electricity by 59.5 million kWh.

The Yerevan TPP was commissioned in 1965 and has not undergone major repairs since. It provides electricity to more than 1 million subscribers, generating 20% of the total electricity produced in the country.