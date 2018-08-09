Oprah filmed dancing to Armenian kochari

PanARMENIAN.Net - American media proprietor, talk show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was filmed dancing to Armenian kochari.

In a video published by celebrity Armenian-American make-up artist and beauty influencer Hrush Acehmyan, Oprah is seen moving actively as the music is performed with zurna, a wind instrument played in Armenia and some other countries.

Oprah is best known for her talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show. Dubbed the "Queen of All Media", she was the richest African American of the 20th century and North America's first multi-billionaire black person, and has been ranked the greatest black philanthropist in American history. She has also been sometimes ranked as the most influential woman in the world.

With a list of clientele including Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Giuliana Rancic, Cassie, Leona Lewis, Karrueche Tran and more, Achemyan is recognized as one of the top master makeup educators worldwide.