Oprah filmed dancing to Armenian kochari (video)
August 9, 2018 - 12:44 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - American media proprietor, talk show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was filmed dancing to Armenian kochari.
In a video published by celebrity Armenian-American make-up artist and beauty influencer Hrush Acehmyan, Oprah is seen moving actively as the music is performed with zurna, a wind instrument played in Armenia and some other countries.
Oprah is best known for her talk show The Oprah Winfrey Show. Dubbed the "Queen of All Media", she was the richest African American of the 20th century and North America's first multi-billionaire black person, and has been ranked the greatest black philanthropist in American history. She has also been sometimes ranked as the most influential woman in the world.
With a list of clientele including Kim Kardashian, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Giuliana Rancic, Cassie, Leona Lewis, Karrueche Tran and more, Achemyan is recognized as one of the top master makeup educators worldwide.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
Cher to release new album, ‘Dancing Queen,’ in September Cher will release “Dancing Queen,” a new album of Abba covers, on September 28, Warner Bros. Records announced.
Kim Kardashian launches fundraiser for kids with mental health issues Kim Kardashian is using her worldwide influence to help thousands of children struggling with depression and anxiety.
Fansided: Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the realm of ‘must-starts’ at Arsenal Arsenal‘s attack is bursting with class talent. And not just “well, he could be good if the right parameters are met” talent.
Armenian tricolor planted on Europe's highest peak The highest mountain in Europe and the tenth most prominent peak in the world, Elbrus is in the Caucasus Mountains in Southern Russia.