Cher to release new album, ‘Dancing Queen,’ in September
August 9, 2018 - 17:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Cher will release “Dancing Queen,” a new album of Abba covers, on September 28, Warner Bros. Records announced on Thursday, August 9, according to Variety.
The singer and actress — who has won Oscar, Emmy and Grammy Awards — was inspired to record the album following her performance in the recently-released hit film, “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” according to the announcement.
“I’ve always liked Abba and saw the original ‘Mamma Mia’ musical on Broadway three times,” the famous pop American singer of Armenian irigin said.
“After filming ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,’ I was reminded again of what great and timeless songs they wrote and started thinking ‘why not do an album of their music?’ The songs were harder to sing than I imagined but I’m so happy with how the music came out. I’m really excited for people to hear it. It’s a perfect time.”
The album was recorded and produced in London and Los Angeles with Cher’s longtime collaborator Mark Taylor, who previously produced Cher’s global hit single “Believe.” The tracklist appears below.
Cher released a teaser video for the album’s first single, “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” Wednesday night.
Cher is scheduled to be awarded a Kennedy Center Honor on December 2 in Washington DC. She is also a co-producer of the “The Cher Show,” the upcoming Broadway musical opening on December 3, and will be touring Australia and New Zealand in September. She is currently performing a residency at MGM Resorts in Las Vegas.
“Dancing Queen” tracklisting:
Dancing Queen
Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)
The Name Of The Game
SOS
Waterloo
Mamma Mia
Chiquitita
Fernando
The Winner Takes It All
One Of Us
Photo. Tara Ziemba/Getty Images
