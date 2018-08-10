Snow falls on Georgian resort town of Gudauri
August 10, 2018 - 14:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Georgian ski resort of Gudauri saw snow and hail on Thursday, Ausut 9, local media reported.
Rescuers were trying to take tourists out of the Truso Gorge, in the eastern mountainous part of Georgia, after flooding of the Tergi river and a landslide on the road leading to Gudauri, Agenda.ge reports.
Kazbegi Mayor Aleksandre Zagashvili said that tourists are with 10 cars in the village and they are unable to leave the territory because of debris on the road and the damage of a bridge.
The by-pass road to the village Gergeti is also closed.
The Emergency Management Service staff is working at the scene to clean the closed roads.
Flooding of the river Aragvi also caused problems in Mleta village of Dusheti municipality.
The river flooded several houses and agricultural lands.
Heavy rain started in the mountainous region at midnight of August 9.
