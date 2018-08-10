Report says Kim Kardashian is the riskiest celebrity endorser for brands

PanARMENIAN.Net - Fashion brands might want to think twice before hiringKim Kardashian as their spokesperson.

According to a report on celebrity endorsements from data-driven research firm Spotted, the 37-year-old reality star is the riskiest choice of ambassador for retail companies, Page Six reports.

“Even though Kim Kardashian supports over 22 charities and causes, she lacks consumer trust and is perceived risky among consumers,” the marketing firm told Fashionista.

Spotted calculates a celebrity’s “risk score” by factoring in their past offensive behavior, political views and public scandals, along with how long it took for the star to bounce back from poor PR and the probability that similar polarizing incidents will occur again.

In Kardashian’s case, the firm pointed out the beauty entrepreneur’s multiple social media controversies, including her defense of makeup vlogger Jeffree Star’s racist comments in 2017 and the sexy Instagram photo Kardashian recently shared that was snapped by her 5-year-old daughter, North West. Both, according to Spotted, constitute “inappropriate public behavior.”

The report also revealed that stars within the Kardashian family and its inner circle typically garner the lowest consumer approval: Both Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin were among the bottom five celebrities who could harm a partner brand’s image.

Despite Spotted’s data, however, Kardashian and her crew seem to have no problem securing lucrative campaigns with luxury labels. Fendi’s latest ads star not only Kardashian, but also her daughter North and mom Kris Jenner. While she recently decided to scale back her runway work, Kendall Jenner has appeared in campaigns for Missoni, Givenchy, Balmain and countless others.

But it’s Calvin Klein that has undoubtedly taken the biggest chance on the famous family lately: The brand’s fall underwear campaign features Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, along with both Kendall and Kylie Jenner.