German actor Richard Sammel cast in new Karabakh film
August 10, 2018 - 16:30 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - German actor Richard Sammel will star in a new English-language film, "Gate to Heaven", about Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) by Armenian filmmaker Jivan Avetisyan.
"Meet and greet the main actor of Gate to Heaven, Richard Sammel," the film's official Twitter account revealed.
"It's a great honour for us to work with such a prolific and talented actor!"
The movie will center on the eternal conflict of the good and the bad, the reevaluation of the truth and the conscience and the people’s destinies.
In the movie, Finnish journalist Robert Stenval, 50, returns to Artsakh in 2016 to cover the war which has been reignited after a 22-year ceasefire. During his journalistic investigation, Robert meets Sofia Martirosyan, 35, a young opera singer, who happens to be the daughter of missing photojournalist Edgar Martirosyan, whom Robert abandoned in captivity during the fall of the village of Talish in 1992. Robert and Sophia’s frequent rendezvous ignite a passionate romance.
After more than two dozen documentaries and short films, Avetisyan's two feature films "Tevanik" and "The Last Inhabitant" received worldwide recognition by participating in international film festivals and film markets in Cannes, Los Angeles, Venice, Shanghai and Toronto. "Tevanik" has received over ten awards and most recently "The Last Inhabitant" won Best Feature Film at the Scandinavian International Film Festival 2018.
Top stories
"New Zealand soldiers recorded the genocide and then brought those stories back home with them," historian James Robins said.
The Armenian Germuş Church in the southeastern Turkish city of Şanlıurfa will soon be opened to tourists after some extensive renovation
Nikol Pashinyan has said in an interview that he would be glad if the son of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also served in the army.
Mnatsakanyan said that Mingachevir HPP is included in the tactical plans of the karabakh Defense Army as a target.
Partner news
Topic
Latest news
Early Jurassic dinosaur footprints discovered in China A research team said they have discovered at least 250 dinosaur footprints in southwest China's Guizhou Province.
Syrian air fleet begins bombing southwest Idlib The Tiger Forces used their attack helicopters to bombard several areas around the Idlib-Hama and Idlib-Latakia axes
Armenia PM says everyone, including Russia should adapt to new situation Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that everyone, including "our partners in Russia", should get used to the new situation in Armenia.
Report says Kim Kardashian is the riskiest celebrity endorser for brands Even though Kim Kardashian supports over 22 charities and causes, she lacks consumer trust and is perceived risky among consumers.