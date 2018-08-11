Karabakh: 200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
August 11, 2018 - 14:08 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Some 200 ceasefire violations - more than 1800 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of August 5-11, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.
The Karabakh frontline units have mainly refrained from retaliating to continue controlling the situation on the line of contact.
