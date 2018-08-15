Syria says ready to reopen temporary crossing with Jordan
August 15, 2018 - 11:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Footage filmed on Tuesday, August 14 shows the Syrian government making the final preparations to reopen a temporary cross gate at the Nassib-Jaber border, Al-Masdar News reports.
The governor of Daraa Mohammad Khaled Al-Hanous said the crossing will include all necessary facilities such as a “health center to receive patients, in addition to a mobile clinic and an ambulance, all fitted with a full-job medical staff.”
The Syrian Government closed Nassib border crossing in April 2015, a day after Jordanian authorities closed the crossing point from its side.
The militants of Jabhat Al-Nusra and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) would then take control of the strategic crossing, along with several other towns, including Busra Al-Sham.
