Syria says ready to reopen temporary crossing with Jordan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Footage filmed on Tuesday, August 14 shows the Syrian government making the final preparations to reopen a temporary cross gate at the Nassib-Jaber border, Al-Masdar News reports.

The governor of Daraa Mohammad Khaled Al-Hanous said the crossing will include all necessary facilities such as a “health center to receive patients, in addition to a mobile clinic and an ambulance, all fitted with a full-job medical staff.”

The Syrian Government closed Nassib border crossing in April 2015, a day after Jordanian authorities closed the crossing point from its side.

The militants of Jabhat Al-Nusra and the Free Syrian Army (FSA) would then take control of the strategic crossing, along with several other towns, including Busra Al-Sham.