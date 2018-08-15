// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia President, PM send messages over Italy bridge collapse

August 15, 2018 - 12:04 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian President Armen Sarkissian and Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have sent letters of condolences to their Italian counterparts Sergio Mattarella and Giuseppe Conte, respectively, over the collapse of a motorway bridge in the Italian city of Genoa.

The interior minister said at least 35 people were killed when dozens of vehicles fell 45m (148ft).

About 16 people were injured in the collapse and the number missing ranges from four to 12.

Rescuers in the north-western Italian city continue to search for possible survivors after the collapse.

In their messages, Sarkissian and Pashinyan wished courage to the families and friends of those who died and a speedy recovery to the injured.

