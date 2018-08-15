Serj Tankian reveals story behind Anthony Bourdain's visit to Armenia (video)
August 15, 2018 - 13:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian has revealed how he and late TV star and chef Anthony Bourdain pulled off a episode of the hit CNN show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" in Armenia.
Bourdain, the host of his widely successful television show, tragically took his own life earlier this year during production of its 11th season. Before that, however, he took a trip to Armenia to film an episode for his show. Tankian was instrumental in getting Bourdain to go to Armenia.
“Many months ago, I was watching ‘Parts Unknown’ with my wife, which we are both huge fans of,” Tankian said in an interview with The Armenian Mirror-Spectator.
“My wife suggested to me that I should contact him on a possible episode to Armenia, which I thought would be a great idea. I got his email from my friend at William Morris and sent him an email regarding filming an episode in Armenia and how I have his back if he went there. I thought I would never hear back from this guy again. He responded in 10 minutes saying ‘you’re on, I’ll have my producers reach out to you over the summer,’ which they did, and I helped them behind the scenes on where to go and who to meet. We then flew into Armenia in October of last year to shoot ‘Parts Unknown: Armenia,’ which came out on May 19. Of course when I heard about Tony’s passing, that really threw me off and it has been tough to deal with.”
