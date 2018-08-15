U.S. Coalition 'transports trucks, arms to Euphrates River Valley'
August 15, 2018 - 15:06 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The U.S. Coalition transported over 250 trucks filled with weapons to the Euphrates River Valley on Wednesday, August 15 morning, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported, according to Al-Masdar News.
According to the SOHR report, the 250+ vehicles were not only transporting weapons, but also, military hardware for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the Deir ez-Zor Governorate.
The SOHR said that the large supply transport comes shortly after the U.S. Coalition began expanding their military bases and airports across Syria.
While U.S. President Donald Trump stated earlier in 2018 that he wanted to quickly withdraw his forces from Syria; it actually appears that the opposite is taking place.
The expansion of bases and airports in northern and eastern Syria indicates that the U.S. plans to be inside the country for quite some time.
In response to the U.S.’ presence, the Syrian government has slammed the former’s continued expansion in Syria, while often demanding that all Coalition nations immediately end their occupation.
