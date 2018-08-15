// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Bodil Biørn's photos of Armenian Genocide now on WikiCommons

August 15, 2018 - 18:19 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A vast collection of photographs belonging to Norwegian missionary Bodil Katharine Biørn and relating to the Armenian Genocide is now available on Wikimedia Commons, Wikimedia Armenia said in a tweet.

The project has been implemented as a result of cooperation between Wikimedia Armenia, Wikimedia Norge - the Norway chapter of the organisation that supports Wikipedia - and the National Archives of Sweden.

Biorn, who worked as a nurse in different cities of Western Armenia, witnessed the Genocide in Mush. Her collection of photographs recounts the everyday life of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire before the Genocide and its aftermath. Her memoirs containing the evidence of the killings, meanwhile, were handed over to to the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute by her grandson, Jussi Flemming Biorn.

And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

