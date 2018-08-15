// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Militants set up fortifications in Aleppo 'to fight off Syrian army attack'

August 15, 2018 - 18:43 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Militants are building new fortifications and erecting barricades along the front-lines with the Syrian forces in order to thwart a potential assault, Al-Masdar News reports.

Bulldozers and heavy machineries were spotted on several areas in southern Aleppo countryside where Tahrir Souriya militants are condensing efforts to repel a prospective attack by the government troops.

The Syrian Liberation Front is a Syrian rebel group formed as a merger of Ahrar al-Sham and the Nour al-Din al-Zenki Movement.

The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

