// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Powerful blast rocks Idlib after militant ammo depot explodes

Powerful blast rocks Idlib after militant ammo depot explodes
August 16, 2018 - 11:58 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - A massive blast rocked Idlib city on Wednesday, August 15 night after an ammo depot belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham exploded, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to pro-opposition activists, the blast took place at a Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham ammo depot that was located near the governor’s mansion in Idlib’s city-center.

The total number of casualties as a result of the explosion is still unknown; however, some activists claimed that many Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham members were killed.

Furthermore, the reason for the blast at the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham ammo depot is still unknown.

No further details were released at this time.

The latest explosion in Idlib comes just a week after 59 people were killed inside the provincial town of Sarmada near the Turkish border.

Related links:
Al-Masdar News. Massive blast rocks Idlib after HTS ammo depot explodes
 Top stories
Azerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time everAzerbaijan demonstrates Israeli-made Heron drones for first time ever
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Azerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in paradeAzerbaijan to display U.S.-made Bell-412 helicopters in parade
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
Israel's Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide recognition on June 26Israel's Knesset to debate Armenian Genocide recognition on June 26
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain found dead while filming in ParisAnthony Bourdain found dead while filming in Paris
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Mysterious bone decorations found on woman buried 4,500 years ago
Cooking oil 'could help prevent' spread of foodborne illnesses
Doctors think they have discovered the cause of multiple sclerosis
Footage shows residents calling for Syrian govt's return to Raqqa
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin dies aged 76 Her representative, Gwendolyn Quinn, said she died on Thursday, August 16. The cause was advanced pancreatic cancer.
Armenia ex-President signals return to politics (video) Second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan who wa charged with "overthrowing the constitutional order", has announced his return to politics.
Pashinyan, Putin discuss Armenia-Russia ties over the phone The phone conversation between Pashinyan and Putin was initiated by the Armenian side, the Kremlin said.
‘Distant Constellation’ bought by Grasshopper The distributor plans an Oscar-qualifying run, starting with Metrograph in New York City on Nov. 2 before expanding to other markets.