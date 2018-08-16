Powerful blast rocks Idlib after militant ammo depot explodes
August 16, 2018 - 11:58 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A massive blast rocked Idlib city on Wednesday, August 15 night after an ammo depot belonging to Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham exploded, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to pro-opposition activists, the blast took place at a Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham ammo depot that was located near the governor’s mansion in Idlib’s city-center.
The total number of casualties as a result of the explosion is still unknown; however, some activists claimed that many Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham members were killed.
Furthermore, the reason for the blast at the Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham ammo depot is still unknown.
No further details were released at this time.
The latest explosion in Idlib comes just a week after 59 people were killed inside the provincial town of Sarmada near the Turkish border.
