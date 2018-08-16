Third Armenian president to also be summoned for questioning
August 16, 2018 - 13:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Third Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan will also be called in for questioning over a 10-year-old case on clashes between the police and protesters that followed the presidential election of 2008.
As part of the same investigation, second President Robert Kocharyan and CSTO Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov were arrested but later released on bail.
“Everyone who has ever been related to the case will be questioned,” head of the Special Investigation Service Sasun Khachatryan said, confirming that Sargsyan will also be summoned for questioning.
Kocharyan and Khachaturov were charged with overthrowing the constitutional order of Armenia back on March 1, 2008.
The Investigation Service announced earlier that it had charged Armenia’s defense minister at the time of the March 1, 2008 incident, General Mikayel Harutyunyan, with illegally mobilizing the country’s Armed Forces against peaceful demonstrators, calling it a “breach of constitutional order.”
10 people were killed in the clashes.
World's oldest cheese unearthed in Egypt The tomb of Ptahmes, mayor of Memphis in Egypt during the 13th century BC, was initially unearthed in 1885.