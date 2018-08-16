In 7 months, Armenia collected as much in taxes as it was to do in 2018

PanARMENIAN.Net - In the first seven months of 2018, Armenia’s State Revenue Committee has collected in taxes as much as it was to collect throughout the entire year, Committee chief Davit Ananyan told reporters on Thursday, August 16.

"Taxes to be collected in 2018 were to grow by AMD 107 billion year-on-year, and we have crossed that limit in seven months,” Ananyan said.

Following the velvet revolution in the country, much has changed in terms of taxes collected by the State Revenue Committee. In the second quarter of the current year, the amount of taxes paid by Armenia's 1000 largest has significantly grown both against the previous quarter and the preceding years. The amount of taxes paid by other taxpayers, meanwhile, has dropped.