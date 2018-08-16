Syrian army launches major attack across Idlib province

PanARMENIAN.Net - For the third day in a row, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has been heavily attacking militants inside the Idlib Governorate, Al-Masdar News reports.

Units from the Syrian Arab Army’s 4th and 11th divisions began their attack in the Hama province’s northern countryside, destroying a number of militant dens near the towns of Al-Lataminah, Kafr Zita, and Zakat.

The Syrian Arab Army then expanded their attack to the Idlib Governorate, where would strike a number of towns that have a Jabhat Tahrir Souriya and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham presence.

In particular, the Syrian Arab Army struck Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions around the town of Al-Khuwayn which resulted in the death of a number of militants, including Mohannad Radwan Al-Saleh and ‘Abdel-Latif Khaled Al-Qaddour.

The Syrian Arab Army also struck a large militant gathering in the town of Saraqib which resulted in the destruction of several vehicles that were equipped with machine guns.

These latest attacks by the Syrian Arab Army come just days before they launch their long-awaited offensive in the northern countrysides of Hama and Latakia.