‘Distant Constellation’ bought by Grasshopper
August 16, 2018 - 15:42 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Grasshopper Film has bought North American distribution rights to “Distant Constellation”, Shevaun Mizrahi’s documentary on the residents of a Turkish retirement home, Variety reports.
The distributor plans an Oscar-qualifying run, starting with Metrograph in New York City on Nov. 2 before expanding to other markets, followed by a release on VOD and home video in early 2019.
“Distant Constellation,” produced by Shelly Grizim and Deniz Buga, received an Independent Spirit Award nomination in the Truer Than Fiction category this year. It premiered in 2017 at the Locarno Film Festival, where it received a special jury award, and has since won prizes at the Vienna International Film Festival, the Seville Film Festival and the Jeonju International Film Festival.
Mizrahi shot “Distant Constellation” at a government run facility for the elderly in Instanbul, where she had volunteered and formed relationships with the residents. The film portrays residents recounting stories of their youth, including a personal account of the Armenian genocide, while construction transforms the surrounding area.
“A genuine discovery, Shevaun Mizrahi’s ‘Distant Constellation,’ a documentary that manages to recall the cinema of Andrei Tarkovsky and Pedro Costa, is a work of remarkable beauty and mystery,” said Ryan Krivoshey, president of Grasshopper. “We are delighted to be working with Shevaun and the entire team on the release of this extraordinary film.”
The deal was negotiated by Krivoshey with Riel Roch-Decter of Memory on behalf of the filmmakers. Grasshopper released Feras Fayyad’s Academy Award-nominated documentary “Last Men In Aleppo.”
Top stories
Kim Kardashian is using her worldwide influence to help thousands of children struggling with depression and anxiety.
The prefect of the Secretariat for Communication of the Vatican asked Wenders to "make a film with Pope Francis and not about Pope Francis".
The New York Times has published an article about Zildjian, a cymbal manufacturer founded in Constantinople by Armenian Avedis Zildjian.
The SOAD singer said he is making two films in Armenia, one about the revolution, which "is gonna be incredible."
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian army storms last Islamic State stronghold in east Swaida Storming the militant fortress was possible after heavy artillery and missile shelling that destroyed the group’s defensives.
Armenia ex-President signals return to politics (video) Second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan who wa charged with "overthrowing the constitutional order", has announced his return to politics.
Pashinyan, Putin discuss Armenia-Russia ties over the phone The phone conversation between Pashinyan and Putin was initiated by the Armenian side, the Kremlin said.
World's oldest cheese unearthed in Egypt The tomb of Ptahmes, mayor of Memphis in Egypt during the 13th century BC, was initially unearthed in 1885.