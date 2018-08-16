Pashinyan, Putin discuss Armenia-Russia ties over the phone
August 16, 2018 - 17:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday, August 16 discussed over the phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin issues concerning cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization.
The phone conversation was initiated by the Armenian side, the Kremlin said in a statement.
Also, some topical issues of bilateral agenda were discussed.
