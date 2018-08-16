Syrian army storms last Islamic State stronghold in east Swaida

PanARMENIAN.Net - Having reportedly encircled the Islamic State in its last bastion of east Swaida, the Syrian forces began to break through Safa Hilltops amid massive militant collapse, Al-Masdar News says.

Storming the militant fortress was only possible after heavy and non-stop artillery and missile shelling that destroyed the group’s defensives and positions.

A military source said that army units met up after rolling into the area from the southwestern and southeastern axes, advancing from Tall Alam and Qabr Sheikh Hussein respectively.

The same source added that so far the government troops have managed to secure up to 12 km deep into Safa hilltops aid fierce clashes with the extremist militants.