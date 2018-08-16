Syrian army storms last Islamic State stronghold in east Swaida
August 16, 2018 - 18:47 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Having reportedly encircled the Islamic State in its last bastion of east Swaida, the Syrian forces began to break through Safa Hilltops amid massive militant collapse, Al-Masdar News says.
Storming the militant fortress was only possible after heavy and non-stop artillery and missile shelling that destroyed the group’s defensives and positions.
A military source said that army units met up after rolling into the area from the southwestern and southeastern axes, advancing from Tall Alam and Qabr Sheikh Hussein respectively.
The same source added that so far the government troops have managed to secure up to 12 km deep into Safa hilltops aid fierce clashes with the extremist militants.
Top stories
Manufactured by Israel Aerospace Industries, the UAV in question is a medium-altitude long-endurance reconnaissance drone.
Bell-412 copters are produced by Bell Helicopter, an American aerospace manufacturer, and it is unclear how they reached Baku.
The plenum debate will take place on June 26 as an agreement reached between Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein and Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg.
Anthony Bourdain, a gifted storyteller and writer who took CNN viewers around the world, has died. He was 61.
Partner news
Latest news
Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin dies aged 76 Her representative, Gwendolyn Quinn, said she died on Thursday, August 16. The cause was advanced pancreatic cancer.
Armenia ex-President signals return to politics (video) Second Armenian President Robert Kocharyan who wa charged with "overthrowing the constitutional order", has announced his return to politics.
Pashinyan, Putin discuss Armenia-Russia ties over the phone The phone conversation between Pashinyan and Putin was initiated by the Armenian side, the Kremlin said.
‘Distant Constellation’ bought by Grasshopper The distributor plans an Oscar-qualifying run, starting with Metrograph in New York City on Nov. 2 before expanding to other markets.