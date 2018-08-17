Arsenal: Aubameyang and Mkhitaryan on form in training

PanARMENIAN.Net - Arsenal have unveiled a video from training which shows Armenian midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Gabon international Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scoring.

The video was captioned "Auba and Micki on form in training" and depicted the two players and fellow Gunners in active training in London on Thursday, August 16.

Arsenal were recently beaten 2-0 by reigning champions Manchester City at the Emirates.

It was new boss Unai Emery’s first competitive game in charge of the Gunners but they were clearly second best on the day and could have lost by more than two.