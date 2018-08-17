Merkel to visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - German Chancellor Angela Merkel will arrive in Armenia on a state visit on August 24-25 and is set to visit the Genocide memorial in Yerevan, the Armenian government reveals.

Merkel will hold a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, after which the two will give a press conference.

The German Chancellor will also meet President Armen Sarkissian and pay a tribute to the victims of the Armenian Genocide in Tsitsernakaberd.