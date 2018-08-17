Ara Güler's first book of short stories and photographs out in 3 languages
August 17, 2018 - 15:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A book that brings together short stories that Turkish-Armenian photographer Ara Güler penned during his early period, and his photographs has recently been published.
"Güler is known internationally as a photographer and is considered the most important representative of creative photography in Turkey, however, he is relatively unknown as a short story writer, and the various aspects of Güler-the-writer appear in breathtaking range in "We Will Live After Babylon", Aras Publishing says in an emailed statement.
"This new edition of three simultaneously published volumes in Turkish, Armenian and English, brings together Güler’s visual production with his texts, who appear to also take photographs through the medium of the short story, to form a “photograph-short story album”.
"Güler thinks that his early period short stories have an important role in his ability to “capture meaningful moments and combine them in a narrative”, and describes these 13 short stories as “a kind of photography”. There is no doubt that Güler is a “man of the visual world” and "We Will Live After Babylon" is a solid proof of that."
As reported earlier, the Istanbul municipality has approved a proposal to rename Tosbaga street in the district of Beyoglu in honor of Guler. Nicknamed "the Eye of Istanbul", Guler lived on the street for many years and still retains his studio there.
Top stories
"New Zealand soldiers recorded the genocide and then brought those stories back home with them," historian James Robins said.
The Armenian Germuş Church in the southeastern Turkish city of Şanlıurfa will soon be opened to tourists after some extensive renovation
Nikol Pashinyan has said in an interview that he would be glad if the son of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also served in the army.
Mnatsakanyan said that Mingachevir HPP is included in the tactical plans of the karabakh Defense Army as a target.
Partner news
Latest news
"Game of Thrones" star teases painful goodbye Emmanuel said this season took longer to shoot than any other, even though it has fewer episodes than the usual ten-episode run.
Iran "powerful enough to counter sanctions", says senior cleric Iran as a country with huge energy resources is powerful enough to counter the US's unilateral sanctions, a senior cleric said
Fifth-generation MiG fighter jet in the works in Russia Russia’s MiG Aircraft Corporation is working on the MiG-41 fifth-generation fighter-interceptor, MiG CEO Ilya Tarasenko said.
Last Islamic State-held mountain 'attacked' in southern Syria The Syrian Arab Army began the attack at dusk, scoring a big advance from Tal Alam to the Qabr Sheikh Hussein area.