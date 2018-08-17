// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

"Game of Thrones" star teases painful goodbye

August 17, 2018 - 18:33 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Nathalie Emmanuel, who plays Daenerys Targaryen's closest confidant, has some counsel for "Game of Thrones" fans: prepare for a painful goodbye, Mashable says.

In a phone interview with the Hindustan Times, Emmanuel talked about what fans can expect for Season 8 of the cultural phenomenon, and it sounds like none of us are ready for what's to come.

"There are so many characters and stories that haven't found their conclusion. So, this season is going to be incredibly satisfying for people," she told the publication. "It is going to be incredibly exciting and heartbreaking."

Heartbreaking is certainly what you'd expect for the final season of this wild journey. But it sounds like Emmanuel is more specifically referring to what Game of Thrones does best: killing your favorite characters.

"I think what we can expect from the final season of GoT is just a real push. Like in the last couple of seasons, we have seen the pace of the show increase with the stakes getting higher and higher. There are so many storylines that have to come to conclusion. We have to play them out, so the pace of the show is continuing on that sense," Emmanuel said.

Season 7 got some backlash last year for its new breakneck speed. After several years of slow buildup, many felt like its sprint to tie up so many character's storylines came at the cost of its deliberate sense of pace.

It sounds like that'll only ramp up next season — though hopefully with a little more care. Interestingly, Emmanuel said that this season took longer to shoot than any other, even though it will have three fewer episodes than the usual ten-episode run.

"All of the things that you expect from Game of Thrones, but at the same time since it is the last one, the emotions will be so much more intense," said Emmanuel. "I am very excited for people to see it. We have been working so hard on it."

Season 8 of Game of Thrones premieres early next year.

Related links:
Mashable. 'Game of Thrones' star warns fans the final season will be 'heartbreaking'
 Top stories
Kim Kardashian launches fundraiser for kids with mental health issuesKim Kardashian launches fundraiser for kids with mental health issues
Kim Kardashian is using her worldwide influence to help thousands of children struggling with depression and anxiety.
Wim Wenders doc “with” Pope Francis ends with Armenian canticleWim Wenders doc “with” Pope Francis ends with Armenian canticle
The prefect of the Secretariat for Communication of the Vatican asked Wenders to "make a film with Pope Francis and not about Pope Francis".
An Armenian family’s 17th century musical secret still rings true: NYTAn Armenian family’s 17th century musical secret still rings true: NYT
The New York Times has published an article about Zildjian, a cymbal manufacturer founded in Constantinople by Armenian Avedis Zildjian.
Serj Tankian producing a film about Armenia's Serj Tankian producing a film about Armenia's "velvet revolution"
The SOAD singer said he is making two films in Armenia, one about the revolution, which "is gonna be incredible."
Partner news
 Articles
Terry George

The Oscar-winning helmer who hopes to return to Armenia many, many times

 Most popular in the section
Chris Cornell gets Satellite Award nom for Armenian Genocide film song
GoFundMe page seeks to bring back beloved 'Game of Thrones' character
Unique Arshile Gorky exhibit on show in Manhattan
Experiment: Kids react to famous System Of A Down songs
Home
All news
Overview: Arts & Showbiz
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Iran "powerful enough to counter sanctions", says senior cleric Iran as a country with huge energy resources is powerful enough to counter the US's unilateral sanctions, a senior cleric said
Fifth-generation MiG fighter jet in the works in Russia Russia’s MiG Aircraft Corporation is working on the MiG-41 fifth-generation fighter-interceptor, MiG CEO Ilya Tarasenko said.
Ara Güler's first book of short stories and photographs out in 3 languages A book that brings together short stories that Güler penned during his early period, and his photographs has recently been published.
Merkel to visit Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan Merkel will hold a high-level meeting with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, after which the two will give a press conference.