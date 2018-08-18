Yerevan elections set for September 23
August 18, 2018 - 11:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Elections for Yerevan City Council will be held on September 23, according to a decision published by the Central Electoral Commission.
Application for participation in the elections can be submitted by September 3, the Commission said.
Election campaigns will begin on September 10 and conclude on September 21.
Top stories
Armenia’s Vayots Dzor province has inaugurated the country’s very first container-hotel with fresh architectural solutions.
Chess classes, according to him, teach kids to focus, compete and develop their cognitive skills so they grow up to become grandmasters
114 branded rooms have already opened in Armenia, while the remaining 547 will open in the course of the year.
Armenia is variously described as the ‘cradle of Christianity’ and the ‘land of churches’, LiveMint.com says.
Partner news
Latest news
Asmik Grigorian stuns Salzburg Festival with Salome performance Her portrayal of Strauss’ heroine has been met with unanimous praise from critics across the world.
Islamic State starts surprise offensive against Syrian army in Deir ez-Zor IS began their assault last night when they stormed the defenses of the SAA and SDF near the strategic border-city of Albkamal.
Former UN chief Kofi Annan passes away Annan served as the UN-Arab League special envoy for Syria in 2012, until he became frustrated with the lack of progress.
Fox News' Kennedy urges Trump to recognize Armenian Genocide Lisa Kennedy Montgomery (referred to mononymously as Kennedy) has urged the U.S. President to recognize the Armenian Genocide.