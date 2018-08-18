Former UN chief Kofi Annan passes away
August 18, 2018 - 14:34 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kofi Annan passed away from a “short illness” on Saturday, his family and the Kofi Annan Foundation announced in a statement. Annan, a former diplomat from Ghana, led the United Nations from 1997 to 2006, RT reports.
In 2001, Annan and the UN were co-recipients of the Nobel Peace Prize.
After his tenure as Secretary General, he served as the UN-Arab League special envoy for Syria in 2012, until he became frustrated with the lack of progress.
