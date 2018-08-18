Asmik Grigorian stuns Salzburg Festival with Salome performance
August 18, 2018 - 16:09 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Romeo Castelluci’s new production of "Salome" opened the Salzburg Festival last month. Asmik Grigorian -a Lithuanian operatic soprano of Armenian descent -who made her Salzburg debut last year as Marie in Berg’s Wozzeck, returned to make her debut in the title role. Her portrayal of Strauss’ heroine has been met with unanimous praise from critics across the world, Askonas Holt reports.
“Hers is a Salome to end all Salomes”, writes Shirley Apthorp in the Financial Times, “She stands, a slight figure in a white dress, alone on the vast, empty stage, and the entire audience breathes with her.” Shirley Apthorp, Financial Times, 30 July 2018.
“You become witness to one of those very rare, and high-risk, moments, in which a singer totally merges with her role, surrenders to self-abandonment and still retains control.” Manuel Brug, Welt.de, 30 July 2018 (translated).
“Asmik Grigorian must have appeared to Richard Strauss in his dreams when he once designed his world-wide success. The Lithuanian,(…) is especially ideal as Salome. Fragility, unconditionality, a harsh, borderline beauty … a sheer superhuman will of creativity – all that conveyed through her singing and acting.” Markus Thiel, Merkur, 30 July 2018 (translated).
“Central to the success of this production is the astonishing Salome of Asmik Grigorian. The Lithuanian soprano captivates the audience as much as she captivates Herod. (…) Grigorian’s soprano is bright, rippled with steel and it slices tirelessly through a rampant Vienna Philharmonic.” Mark Pullinger, bachtrack, 10 August 2018.
