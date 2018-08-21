Militants storm Syrian army posts near Turkish border

PanARMENIAN.Net - Militants in northern Latakia launched a powerful attack on Monday, August 20 evening, that targeted the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) posts near the Turkish border, Al-Masdar News reports.

Led by Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, the militants attempted to fracture the Syrian Arab Army’s lines at the Ziwaqiyat axis and seize their posts.

However, according to a military source in Latakia, the Syrian Arab Army was able to fully repel the attack after a short battle with the militants.

The source added that the Syrian army was well-prepared for the attack after their reconnaissance drone spotted the militants moving towards their positions.

Following the failed militant infiltration attempt, the Syrian Arab Army launched a plethora of missiles and artillery shells towards Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s positions near the Turkish border.

In the coming weeks, the Syrian Arab Army is expected to begin their long-awaited offensive in Latakia that is meant to capture the last militant positions in the Jabal Al-Akrar and Jabal Turkmen regions.