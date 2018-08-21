Iran President says military power "solely defensive"
August 21, 2018 - 12:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Iran’s defense preparedness not aimed at warmongering, but seeking sustainable peace, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday, August 21, according to IRNA.
“Lack of defensive power means a green light to the enemies," said Rouhani speaking at a ceremony celebrating Defense Industry Day in the Iranian capital.
"We are all responsible for ensuring, with the lowest price possible, security, power and dignity of the Iranian people," Rouhani said.
He also said that Iranians are 'the people of peace and cooperation”, adding that “discipline, training, faith and readiness of the armed forces must be at a level that enemies would not dare to commit any act of aggression”.
