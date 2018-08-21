// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia to start producing new Kalashnikov rifles

Armenia to start producing new Kalashnikov rifles
August 21, 2018 - 13:31 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will start producing new AK-12 and AK-15 assault rifles, designed and manufactured by Kalashnikov Concern, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.

According to Hovhannisyan, a corresponding agreement was signed by Royalsys Engineering Director Davit Galstyan and Deputy Director of Kalashnikov Concern Andrei Baryshnikov.

Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Tuesday, August 21 met Director General Alexander Mikheev of Rosoboronexport on the sidelines of Army-2018 international military and technical forum which is set to run through August 26.

Related links:
Artsrun Hovhannisyan's Facebook post
 Top stories
Armenia PM, NATO chief to meet in BrusselsArmenia PM, NATO chief to meet in Brussels
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his working visit to Belgium on July 11-13.
American expert: U.S. should stand for Armenia’s futureAmerican expert: U.S. should stand for Armenia’s future
Following the 'velvet revolution', it’s more important than ever for the United States to get behind Nikol Pashinyan, Alex T. Johnson says.
Bulgarian Parliament ratifies new Armenia-EU dealBulgarian Parliament ratifies new Armenia-EU deal
Bulgaria, which currently chairs the European Council, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.
U.S. mulls greater assistance to ArmeniaU.S. mulls greater assistance to Armenia
The U.S. government is discussing with the new authorities the possibility of providing more economic assistance to Armenia, Mills said.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Russia refutes $100 mln military loan deal with Armenia canceled
Emergency Situations Minister to become new Armenia Defense chief
Armenia ex-President signals return to politics
Armenia PM says everyone, including Russia should adapt to new situation
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Latest news
UN watchdog says no indication NKorea nuclear activities stopped The report, published by director general Yukiya Amano is to be submitted to an IAEA board meeting in September.
2000 Koreans to join world’s biggest mining farm in Armenia (video) U.S. based South Korean entrepreneur Daniel Ko will in the near future move to Armenia alongside some 2000 specialists.
NASA confirms presence of water ice at moon's poles According to a paper, M3 was able to pick up the reflective properties you'd expect from ice at the moon's poles
"Game of Thrones" fan spots Sansa Stark link to Daenerys Targaryen The fan spotted that the two characters went from being controlled by male characters, who they learnt from and then discarded.