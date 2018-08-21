Armenia to start producing new Kalashnikov rifles

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia will start producing new AK-12 and AK-15 assault rifles, designed and manufactured by Kalashnikov Concern, Armenian Defense Ministry spokesman Artsrun Hovhannisyan said in a Facebook post.

According to Hovhannisyan, a corresponding agreement was signed by Royalsys Engineering Director Davit Galstyan and Deputy Director of Kalashnikov Concern Andrei Baryshnikov.

Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan on Tuesday, August 21 met Director General Alexander Mikheev of Rosoboronexport on the sidelines of Army-2018 international military and technical forum which is set to run through August 26.