2000 Koreans to join world’s biggest mining farm in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - A U.S. based South Korean entrepreneur, Daniel Ko will in the near future move to Armenia alongside some 2000 specialists and experts to join the world’s biggest mining farm, created by Multi Group Concern and the Swiss company Omnia Tech, Kentron TV reports.

At a meeting with Ko, founder of Multi Group Concern Gagik Tsarukyan assured that he is responsible for all the contributions made by the foreign investor.

The two companies have said they seek to make Armenia a financial tech hub by developing new programs based on blockchain technologies.

An earlier report revealed that a mining farm in Armenia is allegedly first projected to have 50 MW capacity, potentially reaching 200 MW, which is to be supplied by the Hrazdan thermal power plant, according to a report by ECOS-M, the mining equipment distributor.