Yerevan Police Chief relieved of his post

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenia police chief Valeriy Osipyan relieved Yerevan police chief Artak Poghosyan of his duties on Friday, August 24.

Poghosyan is now a reserve police officer, according to Haykakan Zhamanak newspaper.

Poghosyan was appointed for the post of the head of Yerevan police in June 2018. Prior to that, he served as the deputy chief of Yerevan police.