New Star Wars set photos may reveal Resistance mission, new characters
August 24, 2018 - 12:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Walt Disney Pictures has been keeping details of "Star Wars Episode IX" under wraps, but fans now have got new sneak peek at the movie in the form of set photos. The new pictures were taken from the set in the U.K., an undisclosed location a few miles outside of London, where filming is currently underway.
The leaked images, which first made their way out via The Sun, feature familiar characters, including John Boyega's Finn, Oscar Isaac's Poe Dameron and Joonas Suotamo's Chewbacca, as well as some unnamed characters and their riding animals. The trio appears to be on a Resistance mission as they're seen in a rural setting.
Among the other characters there's reportedly Naomi Ackie, whose role has not been disclosed yet.
"Episode IX" will also bring back Carrie Fisher, Mark Hamill and Billy Dee Williams, who starred in the original "Star Wars" trilogy. Fisher will make a posthumous appearance as Princess Leia Organa through unused footage director J.J. Abrams had previously gathered while shooting 2015's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens".
"Finding a truly satisfying conclusion to the Skywalker saga without her eluded us. We were never going to recast, or use a CG (computer-generated) character," Abrams shared in a statement to Variety. "With the support and blessing from her daughter, Billie, we have found a way to honor Carrie's legacy and role as Leia in 'Episode IX' by using unseen footage we shot together in 'Episode VII'."
Hamill will reprise his role as Luke Skywalker despite the character's apparent death in the last movie, and Williams, who played Lando Calrissian in the original trilogy, will get a chance to play the character again. Other stars cast for the movie include Adam Driver, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd and Keri Russell.
The film is co-written by Abrams and Chris Terrio, with Abrams also tapped to serve as director. It is set to be released in U.S. theaters on December 20, 2019.
