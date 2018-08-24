Merkel arrives in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrived in Armenia on Friday, August 24 for a state visit.

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met the Chancellor at Zvartnots international airport.

Merkel was earlier in neighboring Georgia and is set to leave for Azerbaijan on Saturday.

When in Yerevan, the German Chancellor will visit the Armenian Genocide memorial and hold high-level talks with top officials.