Germany's Merkel visits Armenian Genocide memorial
August 24, 2018 - 15:59 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday, August 24 visited the Armenian Genocide memorial in Yerevan.
Accompanied by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Merkel paid tribute to the memory of 1.5 million innocent victims of the Genocide, perpetrated at the hands of the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1923.
Merkel was earlier in neighboring Georgia and is set to leave for Azerbaijan on Saturday.
When in Yerevan, the German Chancellor will visit the Armenian Genocide memorial and hold high-level talks with top officials.
The German Bundestag recognized the Armenian Genocide on June 2, 2016.
Top stories
Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg during his working visit to Belgium on July 11-13.
Following the 'velvet revolution', it’s more important than ever for the United States to get behind Nikol Pashinyan, Alex T. Johnson says.
Bulgaria, which currently chairs the European Council, has become one of the first EU member-states to approve the agreement.
The U.S. government is discussing with the new authorities the possibility of providing more economic assistance to Armenia, Mills said.
Partner news
Latest news
Syrian troops pictured with TOS-1 flame throwers near Idlib According to a military source in Hama, the Syrian Arab Army is planning on using the flame thrower to reach underground bases.
The exclamation point in the Met's ‘Armenia!’ exhibit: Artnet The enhibition, which opens in September, will explore Armenian arts and culture during the Medieval period.
Armenia could impose major fines under proposed smoke-free law Armenia could impose fines of apx. $103 for smoking and $1656 for advertising cigarette products in public spaces.
Study claims marijuana ages brain by three years Marijuana was found to ramp up brain aging by 2.8 years making it worse for the mind than bipolar disorder or attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.