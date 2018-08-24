// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Cher sends out 'SOS' from ABBA covers album (video)

 August 24, 2018 - 16:59 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Two weeks after Cher unleashed her take on “Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!,” the pop diva dropped yet another ABBA cover on Thursday, Aug. 23, Billboard reports.

For this round, the legendary Swedish group’s 1975 smash “SOS” gets a glossy Cher revision. With a club-ready thump and a glitter-dusted synth line not unlike the one on her "Gimme!" cover, the “Believe” singer - who has Armenian roots - adds her trademark Auto-Tune flourishes to the mix -- taking the mid-tempo classic for a brisk dance break.

“SOS” is the penultimate track on her covers album, appropriately dubbed Dancing Queen. Based on the tracklist she unveiled weeks ago, the 10-track tribute includes her takes on “Chiquititta,” “Dancing Queen,” and “One of Us,” among other ABBA gems. The final track remains a mystery at this point.

Cher’s suite of ABBA covers is set for a Sept. 28 release via Warner Bros.

