Russia sends 3 naval ships to Syria as Idlib offensive nears

PanARMENIAN.Net - For the first time in two years, the Russian Navy has sent three large ships to Syria’s Port of Tartous along the Mediterranean Sea, Al-Masdar News says.

According to Yoruk Isik of the Bosphorus Observer, three Russian ships recently sailed through the Bosphorus Strait towards Syria’s territorial waters.

The three ships were identified Isik as the BSF Krivak Class frigate Pytlivy, the BSF Tapir class LST Orsk, and the BSF Tapir class LST Nikolay Filchenkov.

The move by the Russian Navy comes just days before the Syrian Arab Army gears up for their long-awaited offensives in the Latakia, Hama, and Idlib governorates.