Syrian army displays rare weapon for Idlib offensive

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was recently pictured with a rare weapon that has not been seen during the seven year long conflict, Al-Masdar News reports.

According to online observers, a Syrian Arab Army soldier was pictured holding an anti-drone gun, which has not been seen or used during the war.

Some observers claim that this rare weapon could be a new Russian-made anti-drone gun, adding that this looks similar to the US-manufactured anti-drone gun currently used by the American Army.

Since their entry into the Syrian War, the Russian military has been testing several different weapons against the jihadist forces; it is very likely that this is the case with the anti-drone gun.