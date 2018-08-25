Syrian army displays rare weapon for Idlib offensive
August 25, 2018 - 13:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) was recently pictured with a rare weapon that has not been seen during the seven year long conflict, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to online observers, a Syrian Arab Army soldier was pictured holding an anti-drone gun, which has not been seen or used during the war.
Some observers claim that this rare weapon could be a new Russian-made anti-drone gun, adding that this looks similar to the US-manufactured anti-drone gun currently used by the American Army.
Since their entry into the Syrian War, the Russian military has been testing several different weapons against the jihadist forces; it is very likely that this is the case with the anti-drone gun.
