Karabakh: 200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

PanARMENIAN.Net - As many as 200 ceasefire violations - more than 2500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of August 19-25, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh frontline units refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.

Last week, a 15-member group of Azerbaijani troops launched an attempted attack against Karabakh just after midnight on August 17. The Artsakh frontline units identified the saboteurs on time and threw them back to their positions.