// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Karabakh: 200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week

Karabakh: 200 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week
August 25, 2018 - 13:41 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - As many as 200 ceasefire violations - more than 2500 shots in total - by Azerbaijani army were registered on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) in the period of August 19-25, the Karabakh Defense Army said in a statement.

The Karabakh frontline units refrained from retaliating to continue protecting their positions.

Last week, a 15-member group of Azerbaijani troops launched an attempted attack against Karabakh just after midnight on August 17. The Artsakh frontline units identified the saboteurs on time and threw them back to their positions.

 Top stories
Delicious food, ancient architecture - what makes Armenia attractive: Mir24Delicious food, ancient architecture - what makes Armenia attractive: Mir24
The article also says that Cafesjian Center for the Arts - an open-air venue - is always ready to host travelers.
Top Rwandan, Gabonese officials visit Armenian Genocide memorialTop Rwandan, Gabonese officials visit Armenian Genocide memorial
The Ministers also discussed preparation for the Summit of La Phrancophonie, to be held in the Armenian capital in October.
Karabakh thwarts Azerbaijan’s sabotage on contact lineKarabakh thwarts Azerbaijan’s sabotage on contact line
A 15-member group of Azerbaijani troops launched an attempted attack against Nagorno Karabakh just after midnight.
Greens urge New Zealand Parliament to recognize Armenian GenocideGreens urge New Zealand Parliament to recognize Armenian Genocide
"New Zealand soldiers recorded the genocide and then brought those stories back home with them," historian James Robins said.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
Armenia, 6 more countries raise issue of WWII reparations in CoE
TUMO Paris will officially open on September 25
Armenian music from LA rocks Smithsonian Folklife Festival: LAist
Karabakh says will strike Mingachevir HPP in Azerbaijan 'if need be'
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Armenia confirms interest in Indian weapons “An Armenian delegation has met industry representatives in India to learn more about many types of weapons,” a spokesman said.
Veolia Jur bought Paris trips for Armenia officials to have water price raised Veolia Jur bought trips to Paris for 8 officials from the PSRC to have them approve higher tariffs for water consumption.
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” put on temporary hold Those crew members, numbering less than 20, have been told that they are free to look for other work, a source said on August 24.
Merkel offers Germany's mediation in Karabakh process "Germany wants to help find peaceful solutions," the chancellor told journalists in the Azerbaijani capital.